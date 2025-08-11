Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Man Arrested Over Killing Of Former U.S. Military Interpreter

Afghan Man Arrested Over Killing Of Former U.S. Military Interpreter


2025-08-11 02:01:19
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An Afghan man has been arrested in Houston over the killing of a former U.S. military interpreter, who was also a well-known advocate for Afghan refugees.

Authorities in Houston have arrested an Afghan national in the fatal stabbing of Abdul Rahman Niazi, a former U.S. military interpreter and prominent advocate for Afghan refugees.

According to a Harris County court affidavit cited by NBC News, the suspect, Masihullah Sahel, allegedly attacked Niazi after repeated arguments, stabbing him more than 20 times.

Niazi's body was discovered in his office, where investigators reported clear signs of a violent struggle. Police have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Sahel was initially granted release on a $750,000 bond but remains in custody after his bail was later reduced to $25,000.

Niazi, 34, was originally from Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. He began working as a military interpreter for U.S. forces in 2011 and lost both legs in a roadside bomb blast during a mission in Helmand province.

After receiving threats from the Taliban against his family, Niazi was granted a Special Immigrant Visa and resettled in Houston, where he became active in supporting newly arrived Afghan refugees.

News of his death has deeply shocked the Afghan diaspora and U.S. veteran communities, who described him as a courageous, selfless figure committed to helping others.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with additional information to contact law enforcement.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN11082025000228011069ID1109910049

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search