Afghan Man Arrested Over Killing Of Former U.S. Military Interpreter

Authorities in Houston have arrested an Afghan national in the fatal stabbing of Abdul Rahman Niazi, a former U.S. military interpreter and prominent advocate for Afghan refugees.

According to a Harris County court affidavit cited by NBC News, the suspect, Masihullah Sahel, allegedly attacked Niazi after repeated arguments, stabbing him more than 20 times.

Niazi's body was discovered in his office, where investigators reported clear signs of a violent struggle. Police have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Sahel was initially granted release on a $750,000 bond but remains in custody after his bail was later reduced to $25,000.

Niazi, 34, was originally from Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. He began working as a military interpreter for U.S. forces in 2011 and lost both legs in a roadside bomb blast during a mission in Helmand province.

After receiving threats from the Taliban against his family, Niazi was granted a Special Immigrant Visa and resettled in Houston, where he became active in supporting newly arrived Afghan refugees.

News of his death has deeply shocked the Afghan diaspora and U.S. veteran communities, who described him as a courageous, selfless figure committed to helping others.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with additional information to contact law enforcement.

