New Zealand Considers Recognition of Palestinian State by Next Month
(MENAFN) New Zealand will decide next month whether to formally recognize a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced Monday, signaling a potential diplomatic shift amid intensifying global focus on the Gaza crisis.
“The government will carefully weigh up its position over the next month on recognition of a State of Palestine,” a government statement quoted Peters as saying.
The decision will be shaped by a comprehensive evaluation grounded in New Zealand’s “principles, values and national interests,” Peters added. “New Zealand has been clear for some time that our recognition of a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if.”
He emphasized the urgency of the humanitarian crisis, noting: “The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is rightly at the forefront of the global agenda.” Peters confirmed he had delivered an oral briefing to the Cabinet, with a full deliberation slated for September.
New Zealand, described by Peters as “a long-standing supporter of the two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination,” will maintain its push for a ceasefire and a negotiated political solution that allows Israelis and Palestinians to coexist peacefully.
Peters emphasized the need to assess whether the current security, political, diplomatic, and economic conditions support the establishment of a viable and legitimate Palestinian state.
He is expected to present New Zealand’s official stance during the United Nations Leaders’ Week in New York in late September.
