403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AAFT Unfurls Its Flag As A Symbol Of Artistic Freedom And Global Unity During Historic 125Th Batch Inauguration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: July 2025 - In a landmark moment for global creative education, the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) launched its official flag during the historic inauguration of its 125th Batch at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida-establishing yet another milestone in the institution's journey toward artistic excellence and global influence.
The grand celebration was attended by an international gathering of dignitaries, academicians, media personalities, students, and alumni from around the world. The vibrant campus came alive with colors, music, traditional Indian pageantry, and a spirit of unity as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of AAFT, proudly unveiled the AAFT flag-calling it“a movement, not just a symbol.”“The AAFT flag is a beacon of our philosophy-that art transcends borders, inspires transformation, and binds humanity with threads of creativity and compassion,” said Dr. Marwah while dedicating the flag to the global artistic community.
The AAFT Flag – A Message from Earth to Sky: The flag of AAFT is more than fabric-it's a vivid embodiment of the academy's core values: Blue stands for the sky – limitless creativity and aspiration, Yellow reflects the earth – a fertile ground for growth and innovation, White symbolizes peace – a commitment to harmony and unity, Red ignites passion – the driving force behind artistic expression
Together, these colors proclaim AAFT's enduring mission: To spread love, peace, and unity through art and culture, from the roots of the earth to the endless sky.
The flag was unfurled in the presence of esteemed international guests who lauded AAFT's legacy of nurturing creative talent and fostering cultural diplomacy. Distinguished attendees included: H.E. Abdenor Khelifi, Ambassador, Embassy of Algeria, Nazar Mirjan Al-Assadi, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Iraq, Emile Mwepesi, Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Rwanda, Faisal Mahmud, Minister (Press), Bangladesh High Commission, Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela, Abdulaziz Abduganiev, First Secretary, Embassy of Uzbekistan, Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, First Secretary, High Commission of Ghana.
These dignitaries applauded AAFT's visionary leadership and its unwavering commitment to global cultural exchange and educational empowerment.
As AAFT celebrates its 125th academic batch-a feat unmatched by any film school globally-the launch of the AAFT flag adds a powerful new chapter to its legacy. The institution remains a shining example of how creativity, when guided by purpose, can become a force for peace, progress, and partnership across nations.
Other articles by AAFT
The grand celebration was attended by an international gathering of dignitaries, academicians, media personalities, students, and alumni from around the world. The vibrant campus came alive with colors, music, traditional Indian pageantry, and a spirit of unity as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of AAFT, proudly unveiled the AAFT flag-calling it“a movement, not just a symbol.”“The AAFT flag is a beacon of our philosophy-that art transcends borders, inspires transformation, and binds humanity with threads of creativity and compassion,” said Dr. Marwah while dedicating the flag to the global artistic community.
The AAFT Flag – A Message from Earth to Sky: The flag of AAFT is more than fabric-it's a vivid embodiment of the academy's core values: Blue stands for the sky – limitless creativity and aspiration, Yellow reflects the earth – a fertile ground for growth and innovation, White symbolizes peace – a commitment to harmony and unity, Red ignites passion – the driving force behind artistic expression
Together, these colors proclaim AAFT's enduring mission: To spread love, peace, and unity through art and culture, from the roots of the earth to the endless sky.
The flag was unfurled in the presence of esteemed international guests who lauded AAFT's legacy of nurturing creative talent and fostering cultural diplomacy. Distinguished attendees included: H.E. Abdenor Khelifi, Ambassador, Embassy of Algeria, Nazar Mirjan Al-Assadi, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Iraq, Emile Mwepesi, Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Rwanda, Faisal Mahmud, Minister (Press), Bangladesh High Commission, Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela, Abdulaziz Abduganiev, First Secretary, Embassy of Uzbekistan, Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, First Secretary, High Commission of Ghana.
These dignitaries applauded AAFT's visionary leadership and its unwavering commitment to global cultural exchange and educational empowerment.
As AAFT celebrates its 125th academic batch-a feat unmatched by any film school globally-the launch of the AAFT flag adds a powerful new chapter to its legacy. The institution remains a shining example of how creativity, when guided by purpose, can become a force for peace, progress, and partnership across nations.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment