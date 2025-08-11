Ferguson Law Firm's Cody Dishon Secures Texas' #1 Medical Malpractice Verdict And Earns Top Verdict Honor

Attorney Dishon also wins a separate $5.5 million arbitration award in workplace death case the same year.

- Paul“Chip” FergusonBEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- (Cause No. E-207079)The Ferguson Law Firm, LLP today announced that equity partner Cody A. Dishon has been named to TopVerdict's annual list for obtaining the largest medical malpractice jury verdict in Texas for 2024 and one of the top verdicts nationwide.A jury awarded $59.7 million to his client, who suffered severe neurological deficits after hospital personnel failed to diagnose and treat a spontaneous spinal epidural hematoma in time.The two-week trial featured testimony from 23 expert and fact witnesses. Although the hospital denied any responsibility during the proceedings, the jury disagreed and found the hospital 90 percent at fault. The jury returned a verdict of approximately $14.6 million in economic damages to cover the client's lifetime medical care and loss of earning capacity. In addition, the jury awarded $16 million for pain and suffering, $16.6 million for mental anguish, and $12.5 million for physical impairment.“This verdict is about accountability and restoring dignity to someone whose life was permanently altered by medical negligence. It sends a clear message that patient safety must be a top priority. We're honored by Top Verdict's recognition of the result and the justice it represents,” Dishon, lead trial counsel, said.“Cody is relentless. And this verdict reflects that. We've nurtured a trial-ready culture at our firm and we're proud of verdicts like these. This honor validates our mission to secure life-changing results for our client,” Paul“Chip” Ferguson, Ferguson Law Firm Managing Partner, said.Over the last several years, Cody Dishon has secured nearly 30 seven-figure verdicts and settlements for his clients.The trial team also included Javier Cabanillas of the Ferguson Law Firm, LLP.“Javier's exceptional work ethic and unwavering dedication were instrumental in the success of this important case,” Dishon said.ADDITIONAL HIGH-STAKES RESULT: $5.5 MILLION ARBITRATION AWARDDishon's winning streak continued with a $5.5 million final arbitration award in favor of the family of a worker killed on a job site. Although the defendant forced the case into private arbitration, Dishon's team uncovered critical safety failures that led to the record award. The award is among the largest reported personal-injury arbitration outcomes of 2024.What is TopVerdict and how are its rankings determined?TopVerdict (“Top Verdict”) is an independent legal-analytics outlet that publishes annual lists of the largest jury verdicts and settlements across the United States. Rankings are compiled from public court records, verdict databases, news reports, and attorney submissions. Inclusion is free and based solely on the final dollar amount of the result.I suspect medical negligence injured me or a loved one. What should I do first?Document everything: request copies of medical records, keep a journal of symptoms, and gather bills or insurance statements. Next, consult an experienced medical-malpractice attorney as soon as possible to review timelines and preserve crucial evidence.My employment or patient paperwork forces disputes into arbitration. Can I still obtain Justice?Yes. While arbitration limits courtroom access, counsel can still secure substantial awards. An attorney can challenge unfair provisions, conduct full discovery, and present expert testimony within the arbitration forum.ABOUT FERGUSON LAW FIRM & CODY DISHONThe Ferguson Law Firm, LLP was established in Beaumont, TX, by personal injury attorney Paul“Chip” Ferguson, Jr. to advocate for clients that have suffered injuries due to negligence of another person or party. Distinguished Senior Partner Mrs. Jane Swearingen Leger joined the firm in 2016. Mrs. Leger brings her many years of service to the firm, with expertise in industrial accidents, employment discrimination law, and personal injury. Jane has successfully argued before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Texas Supreme Court.Mr. Ferguson is the 18-wheeler attorney for people injured in trucking accidents. In addition to being named“Lawyer of the Year” on multiple occasions, Mr. Ferguson has received many other honors, including being named Litigation Star by Benchmark Litigation Induction, inducted as an Advocate into the American Board of Trial Advocates, and named to the Texas Top 100 by the National Trial Lawyers Association, and named to National Top 10 by the National Academy of Trial Attorneys.Both attorneys have been duly recognized for their exceptional work and have received numerous honors and accolades in their field. Our firm is dedicated, and we aim to seek the justice that our clients deserve.At 30 years old, ownership partner Cody Dishon achieved one of the most significant milestones in his career-becoming one of the youngest attorneys in Texas history to achieve his Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. This specialization requires one to obtain at least 10 jury verdicts in personal injury cases as lead trial counsel. With less than 2% of all lawyers in Texas holding this objective title, his achievement stands as a testament to his dedication, knowledge, work ethic, and expertise.For more information, visit .

