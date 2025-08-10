Turkiye Reports Hottest July In 55 Years
Ankara: Turkiye recorded its hottest July in 55 years, the environment ministry said on Saturday.
Temperatures recorded in 66 of the country's 220 weather stations showed an average rise of 1.9 degrees over the preceding years, the ministry said on X.
The highest-ever recorded temperature of 50.5 C was also set near the end of July in Silopi, southeast Turkiye.Read Also
-
6.1-magnitude quake hits western Turkiye: disaster agency
Silopi, a city in the Sirnak province, is located around 10 kilometres from the Iraq and Syrian borders.
It shattered the previous national high of 49.5 C recorded in August 2023 in the western province of Eskisehir.
Turkiye has faced weeks of scorching heat along with several wildfires.Read Also
-
Third-hottest July on record wreaks climate havoc
Japan sweats through hottest July on record
Fourteen people lost their lives battling blazes last month in the western part of the country.
Hundreds of people were evacuated on Friday in the northwest province of Canakkale, where the busy Dardanelles Strait was closed to maritime traffic due to two raging fires.
The heatwave has also prompted fears of water shortages in some areas. The resort town of Cesme on the Aegean Sea has restricted tap water for residents and tourists between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am since July 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment