Uzbekistan Reports Over 25% Growth In Trade With Russia
Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee show that Russia remained the second-largest trading partner of Uzbekistan, accounting for 18,5 % of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade.
During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's exports to Russia amounted to $325.8 million, making Russia the largest destination for Uzbek exports. Meanwhile, imports from Russia totaled $765.2 million.
At the same time, Uzbekistan's overall foreign trade turnover reached $5.8 billion in January 2026, increasing by $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, compared to the same period of 2025.
