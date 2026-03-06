Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Reports Over 25% Growth In Trade With Russia


2026-03-06 08:03:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 7. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Russia reached $1 billion in January 2026, marking a 25.3% increase compared to $797.8 million recorded during the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee show that Russia remained the second-largest trading partner of Uzbekistan, accounting for 18,5 % of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's exports to Russia amounted to $325.8 million, making Russia the largest destination for Uzbek exports. Meanwhile, imports from Russia totaled $765.2 million.

At the same time, Uzbekistan's overall foreign trade turnover reached $5.8 billion in January 2026, increasing by $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, compared to the same period of 2025.

Trend News Agency

