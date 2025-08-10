Swiss Pilot Takes Big Step Closer To Solar Plane Altitude Record
Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan got within around a thousand metres of setting a new altitude record in a solar-powered plane on Sunday as he chases the goal of breaking the 10,000 metres barrier.
Self-described eco-explorer Domjan, 53, flew the SolarStratos electric plane to an altitude of 8,224 metres in a flight lasting around four and a half hours, his team told reporters, after he landed back at Sion airport in southwestern Switzerland.Recommended For You Schools to courts: Dubai expects new AI icons to be used across sectors
The current altitude record for a solar plane stands at 9,235 metres, set in 2010 by the Solar Impulse experimental aeroplane, flown by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg.
Domjan is aiming to get to 10,000 metres or beyond -- flying at the same altitude as airliners.
A warm-up flight on July 31 got to 6,589 metres -- the highest-ever for SolarStratos.
And an attempt on Friday was cut short when the rising warm air thermals needed to boost the ascent failed to materialise, with Domjan turning back to preserve the charge in the batteries for Sunday, when the conditions looked more promising.
Sunday's second attempt of the season set a new high altitude best for the two-seater SolarStratos, which has high-spec solar panels covering its huge 24.8-metre wingspan.
The slow-charging plane will be left out in the sun to get the batteries back up to 100 percent for the next attempt.
"To be a pioneer, an adventurer, it means trying something you are not sure will succeed," Domjan told AFP on Friday.
"We'll try and try until we go to 10,000 metres."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment