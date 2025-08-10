403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
African Food Show in Kenya concludes with Chinese products being star of show
(MENAFN) The Africa Food Show Kenya 2025 wrapped up on Friday in Nairobi, with Chinese-made goods drawing considerable interest from local attendees.
Betty Wafula, a 33-year-old bakery owner based in Eldoret in western Kenya, shared that she is currently negotiating with a company from Henan Province in central China specializing in lactic acid technology to acquire food preservatives.
Without access to cold storage, Wafula explained that Chinese products could help prolong the freshness of her wheat-based goods while maintaining their taste. She expressed enthusiasm for adopting modern agricultural innovations by sourcing food additives from China.
The third edition of this food exhibition began on Wednesday, centered around the theme "Transforming Africa's Food Ecosystem for a Sustainable Tomorrow."
Jibril Abubakar Ali, a trader of food preservatives from Mombasa, the coastal city, said attending the expo was beneficial because it introduced him to citric acid and starch offerings from Chinese firms.
Ali highlighted that Chinese producers have earned a reputation for delivering quality products at competitive prices, particularly suited to African consumers.
Betty Wafula, a 33-year-old bakery owner based in Eldoret in western Kenya, shared that she is currently negotiating with a company from Henan Province in central China specializing in lactic acid technology to acquire food preservatives.
Without access to cold storage, Wafula explained that Chinese products could help prolong the freshness of her wheat-based goods while maintaining their taste. She expressed enthusiasm for adopting modern agricultural innovations by sourcing food additives from China.
The third edition of this food exhibition began on Wednesday, centered around the theme "Transforming Africa's Food Ecosystem for a Sustainable Tomorrow."
Jibril Abubakar Ali, a trader of food preservatives from Mombasa, the coastal city, said attending the expo was beneficial because it introduced him to citric acid and starch offerings from Chinese firms.
Ali highlighted that Chinese producers have earned a reputation for delivering quality products at competitive prices, particularly suited to African consumers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment