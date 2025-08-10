Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Food Show in Kenya concludes with Chinese products being star of show


2025-08-10 09:50:31
(MENAFN) The Africa Food Show Kenya 2025 wrapped up on Friday in Nairobi, with Chinese-made goods drawing considerable interest from local attendees.

Betty Wafula, a 33-year-old bakery owner based in Eldoret in western Kenya, shared that she is currently negotiating with a company from Henan Province in central China specializing in lactic acid technology to acquire food preservatives.

Without access to cold storage, Wafula explained that Chinese products could help prolong the freshness of her wheat-based goods while maintaining their taste. She expressed enthusiasm for adopting modern agricultural innovations by sourcing food additives from China.

The third edition of this food exhibition began on Wednesday, centered around the theme "Transforming Africa's Food Ecosystem for a Sustainable Tomorrow."

Jibril Abubakar Ali, a trader of food preservatives from Mombasa, the coastal city, said attending the expo was beneficial because it introduced him to citric acid and starch offerings from Chinese firms.

Ali highlighted that Chinese producers have earned a reputation for delivering quality products at competitive prices, particularly suited to African consumers.

