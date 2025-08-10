403
Zelensky Is Not Invited to US, Russia Summit
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has reportedly not received an invitation to participate in next week’s gathering between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the United States, The Washington Post revealed, quoting an official familiar with the discussions.
On Friday, Trump confirmed that he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska.
Shortly after this declaration, multiple media sources indicated that Zelensky might still be involved in some capacity, with a senior White House representative telling CBS News that preparations were “still fluid” and that Zelensky could potentially take part.
Nevertheless, The Washington Post stated that no formal invitation has yet been given to Zelensky.
Reuters also reported, based on insider accounts, that the White House is still weighing the possibility of inviting him, though the current priority is arranging a direct bilateral session, as requested by Moscow.
Putin has mentioned he would not completely dismiss a meeting with Zelensky, yet the Kremlin emphasized that the prerequisites for such dialogue remain unmet.
Trump hinted that the forthcoming talks might include “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both.”
On Saturday, however, Zelensky firmly rejected any territory-exchange proposals, pointing to restrictions outlined in Ukraine’s constitution.
According to The Washington Post, the already tense dynamic between Trump and Zelensky—particularly following their strained Oval Office encounter earlier this year—means that Zelensky’s outright refusal to consider land swaps could provoke adverse reactions from Trump, who has previously labeled him as challenging to negotiate with.
