Maratha Body Files Caveat Pleading Not To Give Unilateral Stay On Reservation Decision

MENAFN - IANS) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 6 (IANS) Rashtriya Chhava Sanghatan (RCS), representing the Maratha community, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, Bombay High Court and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench of the Bombay High Court with a plea that they should be heard before giving any judgement on a petition by the OBC organisations or leaders against the Maharashtra government resolution on the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette to provide reservation benefits to Marathas under OBC quota.

Sanghatan President Gangadhar Kalkute Patil said:“I have filed a caveat regarding the Hyderabad Gazette on behalf of the Maratha community and have requested that the government resolution in this regard should not be stayed or cancelled without hearing the side of the Maratha community. I will also meet pro Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and give all concerned documents.”

Kalkute Patil said that their main prayer in the caveat is the court should not grant unilateral stay on a petition challenging the government resolution by OBC organisations.

“The Maratha community's side will have to be heard. Since the caveat has been filed, the court will first hear the side of the Maratha community and then deliver its judgement. This means that reservation cannot be stopped without listening to the stance of the Maratha community,” he added. He further stated that this legal step reduces the risk of staying or scrapping the reservation to Maratha community under OBC quota following the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette. The Maratha community will have the opportunity to take up its issues and further make its legal battle stronger.

“The move to file caveat is to ensure Psychological and legal protection. It creates confidence in Maratha community that there will be no sudden decision against reservation. This maintains stability in the ongoing movement demanding reservation to Maratha community,” he remarked.

The Sanghatan's move is crucial as the veteran OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal and various OBC organisations have threatened to approach the Supreme Court and High Court against the government resolution saying that it harms the interest of the OBCs.

Minister Bhujbal argued that granting Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas to access OBC benefits is u constitutions and threatenes the reservation share of 374 existing OBC communities. He claimed that caste cannot be changed administratively reiterating that allowing Marathas to claim Kunbi status en masse could reduce OBC quotas especially when affidavits from relatives or villagers are accepted as proof without necessary verification.