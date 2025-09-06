Everyone Must Have Legal Knowledge In Digital Age: Calcutta HC Justice Shivagnanam

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 6 (IANS) Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on Saturday said that in the digital age, it is important for everyone to have legal knowledge, adding that continuous legal education is a must for everyone.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration of the newly built Durgapur court building in West Burdwan district.

"Once upon a time, people could go about their daily lives without legal knowledge. But today, where our daily activities are technology-dependent, it is almost impossible to move forward without legal knowledge," he said.

The Chief Justice elaborated that digital banking, online shopping, social media content sharing, and even using mobile apps now require us to accept legal agreements called 'Terms and Conditions.'

"With these small clicks, we are taking on huge legal responsibilities. Many people fail to understand. Therefore, to survive in the digital world, it is essential to have a basic understanding of the law today," he said.

He also mentioned that earlier matters related to land and property were simple. But, now, in matters of multi-storey housing, housing societies or complex ownership, it is not possible to navigate without proper analysis of digital documents and legal documents. And therefore, the hour demands that one consult a lawyer at least once in a lifetime.

Addressing the youth and law students, the Chief Justice said, "You who have chosen to study law are the true social workers of this digital age. Law is not just a matter for the courts. It is now deeply intertwined with our daily lives."

New court building has been built in Durgapur at a cost of about forty crores of rupees. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Shivagnanam, State Law Minister Malay Ghatak and others were present at its inauguration.