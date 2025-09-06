Farmers To Get Daytime Power By 2027, Claims Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced that by the year 2027, farmers in Rajasthan will receive electricity supply during the day, making them not just food providers but also energy providers.

He further said that the state government has acted strictly against paper leak mafias and is committed to providing 4 lakh government jobs to the youth in the next five years.

Sharma said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. He said Rajasthan is taking important steps towards becoming a developed and leading state.

Realising the Antyodaya concept of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the benefits of government schemes are being delivered with full commitment to the person standing at the last rung.

On Saturday, Sharma inaugurated the Shri Parshuram Gyanpeeth (Centre for Excellence and Research) building constructed by Vipra Foundation on Shipra Path, Mansarovar, and addressed the public.

He said that Lord Parshuram taught us that whenever truth and justice unite, they spread a new light of knowledge and values. This institute will not only promote Sanatan culture and Vedic knowledge but also serve as a Triveni of Vidya, Sanskar, and Seva, guiding society with the Ganga of education and values.

The Chief Minister said that promises made to the people are being fulfilled. Major decisions like the Ram Jalsetu Link Project and the Yamuna Water Agreement have been taken to address water requirements. Budgetary support has been ensured for the Indira Gandhi Canal and the Ganga Canal.

Water availability has increased through the construction of a tunnel and an anicut under the Dewas Project in Udaipur.

He also highlighted the Karmabhoomi se Matribhoomi campaign, under which migrant Rajasthanis are helping construct thousands of water conservation structures in villages.

Sharma said that significant steps have been taken to make Rajasthan self-reliant in energy. By 2027, electricity will be supplied to farmers during the day.“Now, our farmers will be not only food providers but also energy providers,” he said.

He recalled that last year's Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 35 lakh crore.

On the issue of youth, he said the government took strict action against paper leak mafias immediately after coming to power. As promised, 4 lakh government jobs will be given in the next five years.

The Chief Minister said that after 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every sector has witnessed positive change. Campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam have created social awareness.

He informed that the state government planted 7.5 crore saplings last year, and this year, over 11 crore saplings have already been planted to make Rajasthan greener.

Sharma added that the state government has increased grants to cow shelters and is consistently working for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, and the poor. He appealed to the people to actively participate in ensuring that the benefits of state and central government schemes reach every needy person.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Sanjay Sharma, State Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi, MLA Gopal Sharma, Jethananand Vyas, Tarachand Saraswat, Balmukundacharya, Radheshyam Sharma of Vipra Foundation, Sushil Ojha, Saint Prakash Das Ji Maharaj and other dignitaries were present.