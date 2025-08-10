403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Republican senator confirms FBI will assist in locating Texas Democrats who escaped nation over redistricting
(MENAFN) Texas Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that FBI Director Kash Patel approved his request for federal agents to help state law enforcement find Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas to block a Republican-led redistricting plan.
Cornyn expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and Patel for their quick response, suggesting the lawmakers could be involved in bribery or other corruption charges.
However, Texas Democrat John Bucy III condemned the FBI’s involvement, calling it an “authoritarian overreach” and accusing the government of using federal forces to target political opponents. Bucy boldly challenged the FBI to “come and take it.”
The majority of Texas House Democrats escaped to Illinois over the weekend to prevent a vote on a new congressional map that might give Republicans up to five additional House seats. This walkout has led to political and legal actions, including Governor Greg Abbott’s emergency petition to the Texas Supreme Court to remove Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu from office.
Cornyn expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and Patel for their quick response, suggesting the lawmakers could be involved in bribery or other corruption charges.
However, Texas Democrat John Bucy III condemned the FBI’s involvement, calling it an “authoritarian overreach” and accusing the government of using federal forces to target political opponents. Bucy boldly challenged the FBI to “come and take it.”
The majority of Texas House Democrats escaped to Illinois over the weekend to prevent a vote on a new congressional map that might give Republicans up to five additional House seats. This walkout has led to political and legal actions, including Governor Greg Abbott’s emergency petition to the Texas Supreme Court to remove Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu from office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment