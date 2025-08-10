Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Republican senator confirms FBI will assist in locating Texas Democrats who escaped nation over redistricting

(MENAFN) Texas Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that FBI Director Kash Patel approved his request for federal agents to help state law enforcement find Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas to block a Republican-led redistricting plan.

Cornyn expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and Patel for their quick response, suggesting the lawmakers could be involved in bribery or other corruption charges.

However, Texas Democrat John Bucy III condemned the FBI’s involvement, calling it an “authoritarian overreach” and accusing the government of using federal forces to target political opponents. Bucy boldly challenged the FBI to “come and take it.”

The majority of Texas House Democrats escaped to Illinois over the weekend to prevent a vote on a new congressional map that might give Republicans up to five additional House seats. This walkout has led to political and legal actions, including Governor Greg Abbott’s emergency petition to the Texas Supreme Court to remove Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu from office.

