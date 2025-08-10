403
Trump quietly considers endorsing in New York mayoral race
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly involved behind the scenes in the 2025 New York City mayoral race, including a private phone call with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to US media reports on Wednesday.
The New York Times revealed that Trump has been consulting with Republican lawmakers and business leaders to determine which candidate has the best chance to defeat Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. Key contenders include Republican Curtis Sliwa, independent incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, and Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani.
Sources said Trump received briefings from pollster Mark Penn and former City Council president Andrew Stein, both supporters of Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations he denies. The report also cited three anonymous sources claiming Trump and Cuomo recently held an undisclosed phone conversation.
Cuomo’s spokesperson denied any recent contact, saying the two had not spoken “in a while” and insisted no discussion about the race took place.
If true, the call would be an unexpected development given the tense history between Trump and Cuomo. As Trump remains unpopular with Democrats, any sign of cooperation with Cuomo—a longtime Democrat now running as an independent—could harm Cuomo’s electoral chances.
In May, the Trump-era Justice Department launched an investigation into Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID pandemic, which Cuomo’s team called election interference.
Cuomo has expressed national ambitions around Medicaid policy but denies plans beyond becoming mayor. He warned that any mayoral candidate opposing Trump could face investigations used as political leverage.
After Mamdani’s primary win in June, Trump suggested that a Mamdani victory in November could lead to federal takeover of New York City.
