Zelensky left off invite list for Putin-Trump summit
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has not been invited to next week’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, the Washington Post reported, citing a source familiar with the talks.
Trump announced on Friday that he would meet Putin on August 15. Initial media reports suggested Zelensky might participate in some capacity, with a senior White House official telling CBS News that plans were “still fluid.” However, according to the Washington Post, no invitation has been issued. Reuters also reported that while the White House is still considering the idea, its priority—at Russia’s request—is organizing a direct bilateral meeting.
Putin has said he is open to meeting Zelensky, but the Kremlin maintains that the necessary conditions are not in place. Trump has hinted that the summit could involve “territorial swaps for mutual benefit,” but Zelensky dismissed the idea on Saturday, citing constitutional restrictions.
The Washington Post noted that relations between Trump and Zelensky have been tense since a difficult Oval Office meeting earlier this year. Zelensky’s rejection of land-swap proposals could further strain ties, as Trump has previously labeled him a challenging negotiating partner.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that any peace agreement must address the underlying causes of the conflict and recognize the status of Crimea and the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, which joined Russia following referendums in 2022.
