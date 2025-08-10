403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Slams Israel’s Plan to Intensify Military Campaign in Gaza
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday issued a sharp rebuke of Israel’s decision to intensify its military campaign in Gaza, warning the move risks worsening the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.
"This escalation will do nothing to end the humanitarian horror in Gaza or the deepening suffering of both the Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians. Nor will it advance long-term peace and security for the Israeli people," Carney said in a formal statement.
His comments followed an announcement earlier Friday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared his military intends to occupy Gaza City.
Calling for an urgent ceasefire, Carney demanded that Hamas "immediately" release all hostages captured during its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel.
"Hamas must disarm; and we must see a massive and sustained surge in humanitarian aid, at the necessary scale," he said.
Canada, he added, remains committed to working with international allies to pursue a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"We reiterate that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of a demilitarized Palestinian state. Canada will continue to support the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to reform and to strong, democratic governance," Carney stated.
He emphasized that Canada urges all stakeholders to negotiate in "good faith toward a just, meaningful, and lasting peace" that safeguards the dignity, security, and aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis.
The war in Gaza has drawn intensifying global backlash. Since October 2023, Israeli military actions have killed over 61,000 people, according to international monitors, with thousands more suffering from famine and displacement as the enclave’s infrastructure collapses under relentless bombardment.
"This escalation will do nothing to end the humanitarian horror in Gaza or the deepening suffering of both the Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians. Nor will it advance long-term peace and security for the Israeli people," Carney said in a formal statement.
His comments followed an announcement earlier Friday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared his military intends to occupy Gaza City.
Calling for an urgent ceasefire, Carney demanded that Hamas "immediately" release all hostages captured during its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel.
"Hamas must disarm; and we must see a massive and sustained surge in humanitarian aid, at the necessary scale," he said.
Canada, he added, remains committed to working with international allies to pursue a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"We reiterate that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of a demilitarized Palestinian state. Canada will continue to support the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to reform and to strong, democratic governance," Carney stated.
He emphasized that Canada urges all stakeholders to negotiate in "good faith toward a just, meaningful, and lasting peace" that safeguards the dignity, security, and aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis.
The war in Gaza has drawn intensifying global backlash. Since October 2023, Israeli military actions have killed over 61,000 people, according to international monitors, with thousands more suffering from famine and displacement as the enclave’s infrastructure collapses under relentless bombardment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment