MFA Responds To Fico's Statement On Ukraine: He Still Does Not Understand Danger Of Appeasing Russia

This is stated in a comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by Ukrinform.

"After more than three years of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico still fails to realize the true reasons behind this criminal invasion and the dangers of engaging with the aggressor state. It is regrettable that the Head of Government of an EU Member State allows himself to resort to openly offensive rhetoric towards Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who continue to heroically resist the Russian aggression and defend their land in the interest of the security of the entire European continent," the Ministry stated.

The MFA warned against the use of unfriendly folkloric allegories and attempts to boost the party's political ratings through such statements.

“Such flippant statements insult the memory of the fallen, the suffering of millions of Ukrainian families, and the sacrifice of those who fight for freedom,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry noted that it highly appreciates the comprehensive support for Ukraine from international partners who consistently defend the principles of territorial integrity of sovereign states, the supremacy of international law, and the preservation of the global order.

“Against this background, Robert Fico's statements stand in stark contrast to the spirit of good neighbourliness, solidarity, and mutual respect that the Slovak people have continuously shown towards Ukraine. Thus, Mr. Fico also disrespects his own people,” the Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Fico said that Ukraine would suffer in any case as a result of the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. In particular, Fico compared Ukraine to grass during a battle of elephants.

Fico recalled an old African proverb he often repeats, saying that whether elephants are fighting or making love, it is always the grass that suffers. He noted that regardless of how the negotiations between the elephants conclude on August 15, it would be the grass - in this case, Ukraine - that would suffer.