403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-Chadian PM gets sentenced for twenty years for inciting public hatred
(MENAFN) In the capital city of N'Djamena, a criminal court handed down a 20-year prison sentence to former Chadian Prime Minister Succes Masra on Saturday. He was convicted of inciting public hatred and hostility, according to the court’s ruling.
Masra’s legal team condemned the decision, calling it "an ignominy," and announced plans to file an appeal.
The former prime minister was detained in May following a government investigation that accused him of provoking violence. This unrest resulted in the deaths of 42 people during clashes in Mandakao village, located in the southwestern Logone Occidental province.
Masra, leader of the opposition party The Transformers, had gone into exile in 2022 but later returned and was appointed prime minister by President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. After holding the position for five months in 2024, he stepped down to allow the creation of a new government.
Masra’s legal team condemned the decision, calling it "an ignominy," and announced plans to file an appeal.
The former prime minister was detained in May following a government investigation that accused him of provoking violence. This unrest resulted in the deaths of 42 people during clashes in Mandakao village, located in the southwestern Logone Occidental province.
Masra, leader of the opposition party The Transformers, had gone into exile in 2022 but later returned and was appointed prime minister by President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. After holding the position for five months in 2024, he stepped down to allow the creation of a new government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment