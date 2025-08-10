Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Chadian PM gets sentenced for twenty years for inciting public hatred

2025-08-10 05:55:57
(MENAFN) In the capital city of N'Djamena, a criminal court handed down a 20-year prison sentence to former Chadian Prime Minister Succes Masra on Saturday. He was convicted of inciting public hatred and hostility, according to the court’s ruling.

Masra’s legal team condemned the decision, calling it "an ignominy," and announced plans to file an appeal.

The former prime minister was detained in May following a government investigation that accused him of provoking violence. This unrest resulted in the deaths of 42 people during clashes in Mandakao village, located in the southwestern Logone Occidental province.

Masra, leader of the opposition party The Transformers, had gone into exile in 2022 but later returned and was appointed prime minister by President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. After holding the position for five months in 2024, he stepped down to allow the creation of a new government.

