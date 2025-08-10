Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Forces Liberate Bezsalivka In Sumy Region

Defense Forces Liberate Bezsalivka In Sumy Region


2025-08-10 05:06:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

Units of the 33rd Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion“Aidar” were involved in the operation.

During the fighting, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 18 Russian invaders.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our state,” the General Staff emphasized.

Read also: Russian army loses another 950 troops in war against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, 160 combat clashes took place on the frontline during the day, with the most intense sector being the Pokrovsk one.

MENAFN10082025000193011044ID1109908155

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search