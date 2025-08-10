Defense Forces Liberate Bezsalivka In Sumy Region
Units of the 33rd Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion“Aidar” were involved in the operation.
During the fighting, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 18 Russian invaders.
“The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our state,” the General Staff emphasized.Read also: Russian army loses another 950 troops in war against Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, 160 combat clashes took place on the frontline during the day, with the most intense sector being the Pokrovsk one.
