Defense Forces Liberate Bezsalivka In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

Units of the 33rd Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion“Aidar” were involved in the operation.

During the fighting, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 18 Russian invaders.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our state,” the General Staff emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, 160 combat clashes took place on the frontline during the day, with the most intense sector being the Pokrovsk one.