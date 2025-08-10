403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky ridicules Trump’s peace conditions
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has firmly dismissed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion of territorial concessions to Russia, stating that such a deal would never be accepted by the Ukrainian people. This comes after Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, made reported progress in Moscow toward a compromise to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Trump mentioned the proposal would involve some territory swaps beneficial to both sides, with Zelensky needing to find a way to legally approve it in Ukraine. However, in his latest video address, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine’s borders are constitutionally defined and that no concessions will be made. He declared, “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers,” and stressed that peace must be genuine and inclusive, warning that any decision made without Ukraine’s consent would undermine peace.
Earlier, Zelensky admitted Ukraine is currently unable to reclaim Russian-held territories by force, relying heavily on Western military aid, funding, and intelligence, and counting on continued support. Russian officials accuse Zelensky of ignoring reality and prolonging an unwinnable conflict, while insisting their goals are best achieved diplomatically.
Zelensky’s reference to the Ukrainian Constitution is notable, as it requires a president to transfer power to a successor or parliamentary speaker when the term ends—a step Zelensky has not taken due to martial law. Last month, Zelensky faced backlash from Western backers after temporarily weakening Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau but reversed course following threats to cut aid.
Trump mentioned the proposal would involve some territory swaps beneficial to both sides, with Zelensky needing to find a way to legally approve it in Ukraine. However, in his latest video address, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine’s borders are constitutionally defined and that no concessions will be made. He declared, “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers,” and stressed that peace must be genuine and inclusive, warning that any decision made without Ukraine’s consent would undermine peace.
Earlier, Zelensky admitted Ukraine is currently unable to reclaim Russian-held territories by force, relying heavily on Western military aid, funding, and intelligence, and counting on continued support. Russian officials accuse Zelensky of ignoring reality and prolonging an unwinnable conflict, while insisting their goals are best achieved diplomatically.
Zelensky’s reference to the Ukrainian Constitution is notable, as it requires a president to transfer power to a successor or parliamentary speaker when the term ends—a step Zelensky has not taken due to martial law. Last month, Zelensky faced backlash from Western backers after temporarily weakening Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau but reversed course following threats to cut aid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment