403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rallies take over Europe to show solidarity with Palestinians
(MENAFN) Across Europe on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in demonstrations to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and call for an end to Israeli military actions in the region.
In London, crowds joined the 30th National March for Palestine, protesting the attacks and demanding an immediate ceasefire. Thousands marched from Russell Square toward the Prime Minister’s Office under the rallying cry, “Stop Starving Gaza.”
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), a key organizer of the nationwide protests, posted on X ahead of the event, accusing Israel of deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza and urging the UK government to intervene to stop what it described as genocide. Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans condemning the British government for its perceived complicity.
In Stockholm, hundreds gathered in the Odenplan district to protest against Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City. Demonstrators carried signs denouncing Israeli aggression and criticized U.S. support for Israel. They later marched toward the Swedish Foreign Ministry. This came shortly after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial occupation plans early Friday.
Similarly, large groups in Amsterdam took to the streets to protest both the occupation plans and Western backing of Israel’s actions.
These demonstrations across several European capitals highlight widespread public opposition to the ongoing conflict and growing calls for international efforts to protect Gaza’s population.
In London, crowds joined the 30th National March for Palestine, protesting the attacks and demanding an immediate ceasefire. Thousands marched from Russell Square toward the Prime Minister’s Office under the rallying cry, “Stop Starving Gaza.”
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), a key organizer of the nationwide protests, posted on X ahead of the event, accusing Israel of deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza and urging the UK government to intervene to stop what it described as genocide. Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans condemning the British government for its perceived complicity.
In Stockholm, hundreds gathered in the Odenplan district to protest against Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City. Demonstrators carried signs denouncing Israeli aggression and criticized U.S. support for Israel. They later marched toward the Swedish Foreign Ministry. This came shortly after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial occupation plans early Friday.
Similarly, large groups in Amsterdam took to the streets to protest both the occupation plans and Western backing of Israel’s actions.
These demonstrations across several European capitals highlight widespread public opposition to the ongoing conflict and growing calls for international efforts to protect Gaza’s population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment