Putin voices remarks on possible meeting with Zelensky
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he might hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, but only if both sides make progress toward a diplomatic resolution. Speaking to reporters after discussions in Moscow with UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Putin said he has “nothing in principle” against a meeting but emphasized that certain conditions still need to be met, and currently, those conditions are far from being achieved.
Earlier, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to engage in talks with Russia, including in a trilateral format, calling for an end to the war and urging a bold approach from Moscow.
Despite this, Russia continues to question Zelensky’s legal authority to sign binding agreements, citing that his presidential term ended last year and no new elections have been held due to martial law. Moscow has therefore declared him “illegitimate.”
Putin’s comments came a day after his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. Following those talks, officials suggested that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump could happen as soon as next week, possibly in the UAE.
Putin’s comments came a day after his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. Following those talks, officials suggested that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump could happen as soon as next week, possibly in the UAE.
