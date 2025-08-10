QCA Concludes Successful Summer Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chess Association (QCA) has successfully wrapped up its annual summer programme, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

Hosted at the Federation's official training center, the program brought together 50 young participants, boys and girls aged 6 to 12, for a dynamic mix of chess instruction and educational activities.

Launched on July 6, the program was designed not only to enhance participants' chess skills but also to foster their overall development.

Alongside chess training, students engaged in a variety of interactive workshops covering topics such as digital safety, recycling, handicrafts, and environmental awareness.

These sessions were conducted in collaboration with several key partners, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Qatar Scientific Club, the Qatar Red Crescent, and the Friends of the Environment Center.

The programme concluded with a local chess tournament featuring 23 young players. In the boys' category, Abdulrahman Musleh secured first place, followed by Issa Al-Zeyara in second and Issa Al-Buainain in third. In the girls' competition, Amina Al-Buainain took top honors, with Noura Al-Hanaitem and Dana Al-Musaifri placing second and third, respectively.

Speaking at the conclusion of the programme, Mohammed Al-Mudahka, QCA President, emphasised the importance of such initiatives in promoting chess across the country.

“This summer program was organised in partnership with numerous institutions and has successfully offered both educational and competitive experiences to young players,” Al-Mudahka said.

“Our goal is to introduce children to the fundamentals of chess, develop their strategic thinking, and ultimately expand the game's reach in Qatar.”

He also highlighted the Federation's long-term vision to discover and nurture local talent, while continuing to strengthen community ties through professionally organised tournaments and collaborative initiatives.

“We are committed to creating more opportunities for young players and chess enthusiasts,” he added.

“By working with our partners, we aim to elevate the level of competition and encourage a broader chess culture within the Qatari community.”

The summer programme is part of the Association's broader mission to promote chess as a tool for cognitive development and youth engagement, aligning with national efforts to foster creativity, discipline, and intellectual growth among the younger generation.