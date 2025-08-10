403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Light Aircraft Crash Claims Two Lives
(MENAFN) Two men lost their lives Saturday in a tragic light aircraft crash near Requena, in Spain’s Valencia region, the regional government confirmed.
At approximately 11:25 a.m., the plane, shortly after taking off, entered a steep dive and slammed into surrounding fields, resulting in the deaths of both onboard. The aircraft was engulfed in flames and destroyed.
Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial reports indicating favorable weather conditions at the time of the crash.
Both victims hailed from the nearby city of Valencia. Local newspaper Las Provincias reported that one of the deceased was a 70-year-old man with strong connections to Requena Aerodrome, a private airfield located near the town. The aerodrome’s runway mainly serves private flights and pilot training.
At approximately 11:25 a.m., the plane, shortly after taking off, entered a steep dive and slammed into surrounding fields, resulting in the deaths of both onboard. The aircraft was engulfed in flames and destroyed.
Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial reports indicating favorable weather conditions at the time of the crash.
Both victims hailed from the nearby city of Valencia. Local newspaper Las Provincias reported that one of the deceased was a 70-year-old man with strong connections to Requena Aerodrome, a private airfield located near the town. The aerodrome’s runway mainly serves private flights and pilot training.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment