Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Spain Light Aircraft Crash Claims Two Lives

Spain Light Aircraft Crash Claims Two Lives


2025-08-10 04:07:21
(MENAFN) Two men lost their lives Saturday in a tragic light aircraft crash near Requena, in Spain’s Valencia region, the regional government confirmed.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., the plane, shortly after taking off, entered a steep dive and slammed into surrounding fields, resulting in the deaths of both onboard. The aircraft was engulfed in flames and destroyed.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial reports indicating favorable weather conditions at the time of the crash.

Both victims hailed from the nearby city of Valencia. Local newspaper Las Provincias reported that one of the deceased was a 70-year-old man with strong connections to Requena Aerodrome, a private airfield located near the town. The aerodrome’s runway mainly serves private flights and pilot training.

MENAFN10082025000045017169ID1109907980

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search