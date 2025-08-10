Mass Protest In Tel Aviv Against Netanyahu's Gaza Plan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to escalate the nearly two-year war in Gaza, media reports said on Sunday.

Demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, calling for an immediate end to the campaign and the release of hostages, Reuters reported.

On 8 August, the prime minister's office announced that the security cabinet – a small group of senior ministers – had decided to seize Gaza City, expanding military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory.

This decision came despite widespread public opposition and warnings from the military that such action could endanger the hostages.

“This isn't just a military decision. It could be a death sentence for the people we love most,” said Lishay Miran Lavi, the wife of hostage Omri Miran, addressing the rally. She appealed to US President Donald Trump to intervene to bring an immediate end to the war.

Public opinion polls indicate that an overwhelming majority of Israelis support ending the conflict at once to secure the release of the remaining 50 hostages held by militants in Gaza. Israeli officials believe that about 20 of these hostages are still alive.

The Israeli government has come under sharp criticism both domestically and internationally – including from some of its closest European allies – over its decision to expand the war.

