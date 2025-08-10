403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sharakah and MB Foundation announce the signing of an agreement to launch “Usrati” program for supporting Omani productive families.
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, and MB Foundation, the Charity and CSR arm of MB Group, recently signed an agreement to launch the “Usrati” programme, an initiative which aims to support and develop projects of Omani productive families.
The agreement was formally signed by Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, and Ms. Iman Al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer of MB Foundation.
Under this agreement, the parties agreed on implementing a six-month development program aimed at supporting and developing 15 productive families from across the Sultanate. The program focuses on empowering productive families by providing technical vocational training, enhancing their administrative capabilities, and improving their financial literacy, in addition to supporting and developing their businesses.
Families will be selected in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development based on criteria such as business readiness, socio economic need, and a focus on handmade or craft-based products. A joint committee from MB Foundation and Sharakah will oversee the nomination and selection process, ensuring a transparent and inclusive approach.
This initiative is divided into two main phases. The first phase focuses on empowering family heads/ members aged 18 to 55 by enhancing the skills of female participants through specialized vocational training and raising their awareness of entrepreneurship. The second phase targets youth from the same families, aged 18 to 25, by equipping them with knowledge in business management, productivity enhancement, brand building, and digital marketing. The program also includes regular field visits, performance monitoring, and the provision of advisory support to participants.
“This partnership is a testament to the shared vision we hold with MB Foundation to build resilient communities through sustainable enterprise,” said Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah. “We are proud to extend our expertise in SME development to empower families with practical tools that will foster long term economic independence.”
From her part, Ms. Iman Al Barwani, CEO of MB Foundation, praised this collaboration, saying; "Our foundation is committed to supporting communities by creating a real and lasting impact. Through the 'Usrati' program, we aim to support productive families; particularly those working in traditional crafts and help them to achieve their aspirations through a clearly defined and purpose-driven support system. This program aligns with our pillars, namely Economy, Environment, and Society, and provides an innovative solution for productive families."
As part of the agreement, both Sharakah and MB Foundation will collaborate closely to ensure the successful delivery of the program. The two parties will work in coordination throughout the project cycle, with dedicated focal points assigned to oversee execution and maintain effective communication.
The agreement was formally signed by Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, and Ms. Iman Al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer of MB Foundation.
Under this agreement, the parties agreed on implementing a six-month development program aimed at supporting and developing 15 productive families from across the Sultanate. The program focuses on empowering productive families by providing technical vocational training, enhancing their administrative capabilities, and improving their financial literacy, in addition to supporting and developing their businesses.
Families will be selected in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development based on criteria such as business readiness, socio economic need, and a focus on handmade or craft-based products. A joint committee from MB Foundation and Sharakah will oversee the nomination and selection process, ensuring a transparent and inclusive approach.
This initiative is divided into two main phases. The first phase focuses on empowering family heads/ members aged 18 to 55 by enhancing the skills of female participants through specialized vocational training and raising their awareness of entrepreneurship. The second phase targets youth from the same families, aged 18 to 25, by equipping them with knowledge in business management, productivity enhancement, brand building, and digital marketing. The program also includes regular field visits, performance monitoring, and the provision of advisory support to participants.
“This partnership is a testament to the shared vision we hold with MB Foundation to build resilient communities through sustainable enterprise,” said Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah. “We are proud to extend our expertise in SME development to empower families with practical tools that will foster long term economic independence.”
From her part, Ms. Iman Al Barwani, CEO of MB Foundation, praised this collaboration, saying; "Our foundation is committed to supporting communities by creating a real and lasting impact. Through the 'Usrati' program, we aim to support productive families; particularly those working in traditional crafts and help them to achieve their aspirations through a clearly defined and purpose-driven support system. This program aligns with our pillars, namely Economy, Environment, and Society, and provides an innovative solution for productive families."
As part of the agreement, both Sharakah and MB Foundation will collaborate closely to ensure the successful delivery of the program. The two parties will work in coordination throughout the project cycle, with dedicated focal points assigned to oversee execution and maintain effective communication.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment