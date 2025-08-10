Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Child Among 6 Injured In Mass Shooting In US City Of Baltimore

2025-08-10 03:06:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six people, including a five-year old girl, were injured in a mass shooting last night in North Baltimore, the largest city of the US State of Maryland.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the girl was shot in the hand, while four men and one woman also sustained gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man remains in critical condition, while the other five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects.
Mass shootings remain one of the most pressing security and social challenges in the United States, which continues to grapple with high rates of gun violence. Such incidents leave deep human, economic, and psychological scars on communities across the country.

