403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Child Among 6 Injured In Mass Shooting In US City Of Baltimore
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six people, including a five-year old girl, were injured in a mass shooting last night in North Baltimore, the largest city of the US State of Maryland.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the girl was shot in the hand, while four men and one woman also sustained gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man remains in critical condition, while the other five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects.
Mass shootings remain one of the most pressing security and social challenges in the United States, which continues to grapple with high rates of gun violence. Such incidents leave deep human, economic, and psychological scars on communities across the country.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the girl was shot in the hand, while four men and one woman also sustained gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man remains in critical condition, while the other five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects.
Mass shootings remain one of the most pressing security and social challenges in the United States, which continues to grapple with high rates of gun violence. Such incidents leave deep human, economic, and psychological scars on communities across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment