Appclonex Releases Flexible Bitpay Clone Script With Multi-Currency Support

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 9, 2025 12:45 am - AppcloneX has launched a BitPay Clone Script-a ready-made, highly customizable crypto payment gateway that lets businesses quickly set up their own platform.

Cryptocurrency payments are on the rise, and AppcloneX, a leading blockchain and fintech solutions provider, has launched Bitpay Clone Script, an advanced, fully customizable crypto payment gateway solution that helps businesses worldwide manage and scale their cryptocurrency transactions.

AppcloneX's Bitpay Clone Script is a true and powerful platform for organizations and enterprises looking to embrace crypto payments with features like multi-currency, enterprise-grade security, and merchant-friendly functionality. AppcloneX's Bitpay Clone Script is the perfect alternative for businesses looking to seamlessly implement crypto payment solutions.

With numerous companies rapidly adopting and using cryptocurrency across a range of industries and markets, the need for secure and reliable payment platforms capable of multi-currency processing is an ever-growing necessity.

AppcloneX's Bitpay Clone Script aims to copy and enhance the fundamental features of the BitPay platform for startups, enterprises, and fintech innovators, to make deployment easier while saving development time with flexible scalability.

Key Features of the Bitpay Clone Script include:

Multi-Currency Support: Accept and process over 100+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, BNB, and more.

Instant Crypto-to-Fiat Conversion: Combating volatility risk with real-time conversion tools.

Merchant Tools: Generate invoices, accept QR payments, and offer a custom payment link.

Enterprise-Grade Security: Cold wallets, 2FA authentication, DDoS protection, and PPE, along with encrypted transactions.

Admin Control Panel: With real-time analytics, transaction management, KYC/AML compliance tools, and commission management.

Easy Integrations: APIs and plug-ins for popular e-commerce platforms (Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento)

"With our Bitpay clone script, we wanted to provide businesses with a plug-and-play crypto payment gateway that includes everything that a business needs to move forward with crypto payments globally with speed, security, and user experience in mind, "said the CEO of AppcloneX.

As well as reducing time to market, this empowers enterprises to adopt crypto payments quickly and confidently with a complete suite of features, and licensed, compliant-ready architecture."

Why AppcloneX's Bitpay Clone Script is a Game Changer?

Fast to Market: A ready-made, configured, and customizable solution that saves you months in development time.

Revenue Generation: Earn from transaction fees, wallet fee loads, merchant onboarding, and premium services.

Global Access: Allows cross-border payments with low fees for users.

Compliance Friendly: Tools for KYC/AML verification and regulatory-compliance integrations.

Merchant Focused: All the tools necessary to effectively and safely get merchants paid who would like to take payments in crypto.

AppcloneX has established a reputation as a global leader in developing blockchain solutions for the future, ranging from crypto exchanges and wallets to NFT platforms, DeFi protocols, and payment gateways.

In contrast to generic solutions, AppcloneX's clone scripts are carefully designed with enterprise-grade performance capability, modular architecture, compliance support, and security features.

About AppcloneX:

AppcloneX is a blockchain-based solution provider specializing in white-label products for crypto exchanges, wallets, NFT marketplaces, and DeFi products. AppcloneX is a user-first design, rapid deployment firm that helps innovators around the globe confidently launch scaled blockchain businesses.