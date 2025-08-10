Beijing Gifts Fair 2025 Unlocking Seven Key Business Opportunities

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 10, 2025 12:01 am - The 52nd RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair runs Aug 14–16, 2025, at the China International Exhibition Center, showcasing 7 cultural themes with 900+ brands and 200K+ products to boost North China's gift industry.

The 52nd China Beijing International Gifts, Premium &Houseware Exhibition (RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair), organized by RX Huabo, will take place from August 14–16, 2025, at the China International Exhibition Center (Chaoyang Hall), Beijing. As Northern China's flagship event for the gift and home industry, the show returns with an expanded portfolio of cultural and creative (C&C) products, tapping into a market that continues to break new records.

According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the cultural industry's revenue reached RMB 19.14 trillion in 2024 - a 7.1% increase year-on-year - marking a new historical high. Responding to this upward trend, the 2025 edition of the RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair will focus on seven thematic sectors: city souvenirs, museums, universities, temples, corporations, intangible cultural heritage (ICH), and IP merchandise. Spanning the full value chain, the event will serve as a one-stop platform for product launches, sourcing, and trend discovery - addressing gift needs across all business scenarios in North China with precision and depth.

Seven Hot-Selling Cultural Gift Themes in One Place

The 2025 RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair offers a dynamic showcase featuring seven key cultural gift categories. From city souvenirs designed to capture local charm to museum merchandise inspired by Beijing's renowned institutions, the fair pairs creative design with robust manufacturing capability. It also spotlights university memorabilia leveraging academic IP, temple-themed products appealing to younger generations, and corporate gifts tailored to leading SOEs and Fortune 500 companies. In addition, the fair supports Intangible Cultural Heritage with live demonstrations and themed forums, and it highlights the growing trend of IP and ACG derivatives, meeting the evolving tastes of Gen Z consumers.

Robust Supply Chain. Full-Spectrum Gifting Solutions

With over 20 years of history in North China, RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair has earned a reputation as the region's go-to platform for gift sourcing. The 2025 edition will span 7 exhibition halls across 40,000 sqm, featuring over 900 renowned brands and manufacturers. More than 200,000 products will be showcased, covering top gift categories such as 3C electronics, small appliances, stationery, cultural and creative (C&C) products, wellness products, and household essentials.

The cultural gift segment alone will occupy three dedicated halls under the theme“New Chinese Chic, New Cultural Creativity,” highlighting the innovation and commercial potential of Chinese aesthetics and cultural storytelling. From premium business gifts to employee incentives, retail assortments, event merchandise, and souvenir collections - the show caters to both bulk and small-batch purchasing needs with a flexible, agile approach.

Join Us in Beijing

Whether you are a buyer, retailer, designer, or cultural IP owner, the 2025 RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair is your gateway to China's booming cultural gift economy.

