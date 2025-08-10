403
Lebanon’s Army Warns Against Calls for Protests
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s Army Command on Saturday released a firm caution against actions that might “jeopardize national security,” responding to online appeals for demonstrations triggered by the government’s decision to grant exclusive authority over weapons to the state.
In an official communiqué from the Army’s Guidance Directorate, the military underscored the nation’s “exceptional challenges, including ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and a fragile security environment.”
The statement pointed out that “some individuals have used social media platforms to call for demonstrations and circulate fabricated videos aimed at sowing discord among citizens.”
The army warned the public against “engaging in actions with unpredictable consequences that could destabilize the country.”
While confirming its respect for peaceful expression of opinions, the army emphasized that it will “not tolerate any breach of security, disruption of civil peace, road blockades, or attacks on public and private property.”
The military urged all citizens and political groups to “act responsibly during this difficult period,” highlighting the significance of “unity and solidarity to overcome the dangers facing Lebanon.”
Recently, the Lebanese government approved a plan to centralize control over all weapons within the state.
Nevertheless, Hezbollah has consistently refused calls to disarm before Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese lands.
