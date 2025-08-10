NHRC Concludes Training Programme For Summer School Centres

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has concluded its annual campaign, during which it delivered a training programme targeting summer centres for Qatari and expatriate students in public schools, as well as Qatari students in Khalifa Secondary School for Boys, Omar Bin Al-Khattab Secondary School for Boys, and Al-Wakra Secondary School for Boys, for the age group 6–18. The campaign ran from July 13 to August 7.

Director of the Programmes and Education Department at the NHRC Hamad Salem Al-Hajri has stressed that through human rights education, students can become active members of society capable of defending their own rights and the rights of others.

He noted that one of the main objectives of the training programme was to enhance students' understanding of rights and duties, teaching them both their entitlements and their responsibilities toward themselves and others.

The programme also aimed to develop active citizenship, encourage students to participate in society, and promote human values such as respect, tolerance, equality, and justice. Al-Hajri added that teaching the principles of human rights equips students to protect themselves and others from violations, thereby contributing to the building of a better, fairer, and more respectful society.

He further explained that raising awareness helps foster equality among students, promotes civic participation, and improves mutual understanding and respect among individuals from different backgrounds and cultures - especially since summer centres bring together both citizens and residents.

Al-Hajri emphasised that human rights training from an early age helps students develop critical thinking, analytical skills, and the ability to express their opinions.

For his part, Director of Omar bin Al-Khattab Summer Centre for Boys Jamal Al-Jaber, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the NHRC for its outstanding efforts in raising students' awareness through informative and interactive workshops on human rights.

“We thank the NHRC for warmly welcoming our students and delivering such excellent educational sessions, which introduced them to their rights and duties in a simplified and engaging manner,” Al-Jaber said.“Such activities help raise students' awareness and instill values of respect, justice, and citizenship, leaving a clear positive impact on them.”

Similarly, Director of Khalifa Secondary School for Boys Summer Centre Khalid Mohammed Al-Yafie noted that the NHRC enriched the summer activities with important awareness workshops and lectures, enhancing students' understanding of human rights within their community.

The sessions introduced them to the fundamental rights guaranteed under international charters and conventions.

He highlighted that such training programmes strengthen individuals, enabling them to develop their skills and exercise their rights. The material was presented in a way that met the needs of the targeted age groups.

Al-Yafie added,“The NHRC's training programme received a very positive response from students, enriching their knowledge and developing their awareness of their rights and duties. This strengthens responsible citizenship and helps build a generation that is aware and capable of making a positive contribution to society.”

The NHRC concluded its training programme with a lecture for students at Khalifa Secondary School for Boys Summer Centre on Safe Digital Environments, presented by Abdulrahman Al-Hammadi, Head of the Studies and Research Section, and Faisal Thamer Al-Qahtani, Studies and Research Specialist in the Programmes and Education Department.

The lecture aimed to raise awareness about empowering and protecting children in safe digital spaces. It covered the right to access a safe digital environment, the right to education, and the right to culture, noting that the digital world plays a vital role in developing a child's personality, abilities, and knowledge, as well as enhancing skills. The digital space allows children to learn about other cultures and identities, while also giving them the opportunity to share their own culture, identity, and social norms.

The lecture emphasised promoting human values, noting that when used correctly, the digital space enables individuals to interact with diverse cultures and social patterns, thereby fostering respect, equality, tolerance, acceptance of others, and positive dialogue between people.