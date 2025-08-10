Faruk Kabir Reveals The Common Trait Of All Dictators Across The Century

Faruk spoke with IANS during the promotions of the series when he was asked about a visual from the series in which Zia's character can be seen addressing the public from his vintage Mercedes. The visual has a striking resemblance to the Hitler's video in which he can be seen seated in his Mercedes as the Nazi convoy moves behind him.

Talking about the same, Faruk told IANS,“Yes, all dictators whether it's Hitler, Mussolini or Zia, all of them have a highly narcissistic trait. It has been common among all dictators over the centuries. Yes, Hitler is a reference point for Zia because his actions were similar”.