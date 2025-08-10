AIFF Futsal Club C'ship: Minerva Academy Reaches Knockouts With 7-1 Win

MENAFN - IANS) Rudrapur, Aug 10 (IANS) Minerva Academy FC made the knockouts of the fourth edition of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2024–25 after defeating Real Lona FC 7-1 in a Group A match at the Shri Manoj Sarkar Stadium – Shivalik Hall.

In the other match of the group, Aphuyemi Football Club notched up their first win of the tournament as they edged past Triumph FC 8-6. Akumyanger was the star of the show as he found the net seven times to become the highest scorer of the championship so far, with 12 goals to his name.

In Group B, Bhawanipore continued their hot run, defeating home side Corbett FC 9-4, while Golazo FC opened their account for the season with a 6-4 win over Thlangtiang Futsal Club.

Champions two seasons ago, Minerva Academy FC became the second team from their group to reach the quarter-finals of the competition. Earlier, Juggernaut FC reached the knockouts with an all-win record. Minerva, who had lost the first game to Juggernaut FC, made a strong comeback by notching up three victories on the trot. The winning streak helped them reach nine points from four games and ensure a last-eight berth.

On Saturday, James Lalnunchhana and Lalit Vasantrao Patil each scored a brace each against Real Lona, who suffered their second loss of the competition.

If Bijoy Gusai stole the limelight with a double hat-trick for Goal Hunterz on Friday, it was Akumyanger's turn on Saturday. While he opened his account with a beautiful strike in the second minute, he had to wait till the second half to score all his six goals. The rampage started in the 21st minute with back-to-back goals and he went on to further add to his tally in the 23rd, 29th, 32nd and 39th minutes. The performance also helped him surpass Juggernaut's Shibu Sunny, who has 10 goals to his credit, and become the top scorer in the championship, so far.

For Triumph FC, Sayam also netted a hat-trick while Tenzin Loden hit a brace.

Debutant side Bhawanipore FC crushed defending champions Corbett FC 9-4 in Group B to go top of the table with six points. After this win, the West Bengal side need only one point from their last game against Thlangtiang FC to make the knockouts. Corbett, meanwhile, are still without a point and at the bottom of the table. The Uttarakhand side require a handsome victory against Golazo, and Bhawanipore to win their game, if they are to keep their title defence alive.

After a cagey 17 minutes, Bhawanipore broke the deadlock through Jayesh Sutar. Nikhil Mali netted four, while Sachin Patil, Laltluangzela and Augustin D'Mello also found the net. For Corbett, Malsawmtluanga Pautu scored a brace, while Malsawmzela and Pratik Swami scored one each.

After a see-saw battle in the first half an hour, last season's runners-up Golazo FC ultimately overpowered Thlangtiang Futsal Club 6-4 to win their first match. Shoaib Baig bagged a second-half hat-trick for Golazo. Seaon D'Souza, Clinton D'Souza and Marvin Stephen added a goal each.

Thlangtiang, who led 3-1 at one point, had three different scorers in R Lalmuankima, R Lalchhantluanga and Lalremruata before an own goal from Golazo's Arjun Satyajit Singh also added to their tally.

Thanks to their solid comeback, Golazo now know that a win, which would also be a revenge for last season's final defeat, against Corbett on Monday, will seal their knockout berth. Debutants Thlangtiang, meanwhile, have an uphill battle against Bhawanipore in the last match.