This Durga Puja, Shyam Metalics Launches 'Shelter Of Protection' Digital Film, Showcasing Protection, Care, And Community Giving
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 3rd October 2025: With the onset of Durga Puja festivities, Shyam Metalics, an integrated metal-producing company, has unveiled a heartwarming digital film under its special campaign 'Shelter of Protection'. The initiative, led by SEL Tiger Roofing sheets, brand division, seeks to blend the celebration of tradition with compassion, ensuring the blessings of Maa Durga reach those who need them most.
The evocative film portrays the bond between a daughter and her mother as they experience sudden rainfall during their festive outing. They find shelter under the roofing sheets of a Durga Puja pandal, symbolizing Maa Durga's protective embrace. While under the shed, they notice a poor mother with two children drenched and vulnerable on the roadside. The film powerfully conveys how Shyam Metalics's roofing sheets not only protect pandals and devotees but also extend to shelter underprivileged families, turning devotion into enduring protection.
This Puja, Shyam Metalics has adorned three beautifully crafted, home-styled pandals at Garia, Dankuni, and Burdwan with its durable roofing sheets. After the celebrations, these sheets will be donated to 250 underprivileged families, providing them with reliable shelter and security. By transforming festive installations into lasting care, the company strengthens its promise of being a protector and enabler of community well-being.
Speaking on the digital film and the campaign, Mr. Nirmal Uday, COO Roofing Division, Shyam Metalics said, "At Shyam Metalics, we believe our products must serve a purpose beyond business. This campaign is our way of showing how our roofing sheets, which safeguard pandals during Durga Puja, can also protect families in their daily lives. With 'Shelter of Protection', we wanted to translate the spirit of strength and protection into real action. Our film showcases how even something as simple as a roof can become a symbol of security and dignity. For us at Shyam Metalics, this initiative is about making sure that the joy of the festival reaches families who need it the most."
About Shyam Metalics
Shyam Metalics is a leading and fastest-growing integrated metal-producing company based in India primarily in the steel Industry in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with a focus on Long Steel Products, Ferro Alloys, Aluminium and Stainless Steel. The company got listed itself on the exchanges in 2021 and as on date of this press release possesses a market capitalization of Rs. 26,351 Cr. Spearheaded by Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, the company strives to deliver unparalleled quality through their customised value-added solutions to meet business requirements. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India (Source: CRISIL Report).
