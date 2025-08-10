Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 491 Times Over Past Day Three Dead, One Injured

Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 491 Times Over Past Day Three Dead, One Injured


2025-08-10 01:05:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Fedorov said that Russian troops carried out four airstrikes targeting Plavni, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, and Bilohiria. A total of 322 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various types-mostly FPV drones-attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Hryhorivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka came under six MLRS attacks. Additionally, 159 artillery strikes were recorded in Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.

Read also: Drone hits furniture store in Kharkiv, six people injured

Authorities received 15 reports of damage to residential houses, apartments, non-residential buildings, and one vehicle.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 9, Russian forces attacked a private residence in Huliaipole using a drone. A 68-year-old woman was injured in the strike.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA

