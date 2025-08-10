Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 491 Times Over Past Day Three Dead, One Injured
Fedorov said that Russian troops carried out four airstrikes targeting Plavni, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, and Bilohiria. A total of 322 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various types-mostly FPV drones-attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Hryhorivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka came under six MLRS attacks. Additionally, 159 artillery strikes were recorded in Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.Read also: Drone hits furniture store in Kharkiv, six people injured
Authorities received 15 reports of damage to residential houses, apartments, non-residential buildings, and one vehicle.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 9, Russian forces attacked a private residence in Huliaipole using a drone. A 68-year-old woman was injured in the strike.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
