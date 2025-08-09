Watch: Meet 8-Year-Old In Gaza Who Rescues Cats With 'Nowhere To Go'

The war in Gaza has killed and displaced thousands of Palestinians. In the heartbreaking devastation, many forget the animals that are housed in the Strip.

Despite the difficult conditions, Ahmed, an 8-year-old boy who shares stories of gardening and raising pets through an account run by his father and sister, went viral after bidding farewell to yet another cat he rescued.

In a video that garnered over 1.6 million views, 'Ahmed the farmer' can be seen asking his beloved Leo for forgiveness for not being able to save his life. The heartbreaking video brought people together from around the world, with many leaving comments to send strength to the young boy. Watch below:

Speaking to Khaleej Times, the young boy's older sister, Tasneem, said that this began when Ahmed's older brother rescued a cat being chased by stray dogs amid the war. "It deeply affected him," she said. "That's when he decided he wanted to help every cat he could."

Saving cats in Gaza

While cats aren't the only stray animals in Gaza that need rescuing, Ahmed definitely feels for them the most. "The sky is wide. Birds can fly and escape, but cats have nowhere to go," he says, as his sister adds that dogs have now become aggressive due to hunger.

Twenty-two months into the devastating war sparked by Hamas' October 2023 attack, Gaza is on the verge of "generalised famine", the United Nations has said. Its 2.4 million residents are fully dependent on humanitarian aid, and live under the daily threat of air strikes.

Ahmed doesn't go out to rescue cats himself because of the unsafe conditions caused by the war. His brother and neighbors bring in any injured or abandoned cats. Since then, he has helped save several cats, aspiring to become a professional animal rescuer once the war ends.

To save the cats, he shares whatever the family has to eat, which would be bread, rice or canned tuna - if available. "Rarely, small donations of cat food arrive, but they are very limited due to the blockade.

The lack of food and other necessities often makes it difficult for the young boy to be able to save all the cats he rescues, but keeps himself going by saying, "at least they died feeling loved, not alone".

Some of the cats Ahmed has saved include:

Suzy: The first cat he ever rescued. Ahmed's brother found her being chased by stray dogs during the war and brought her to him. Ahmed grew very attached to her, but unfortunately, she developed a severe abdominal infection. Due to the lack of available medical care, she could not be treated and sadly passed away. Her loss had a profound emotional impact on Ahmed and changed his perspective forever.

Rescued from beneath the rubble, Simba still lives with Ahmed today.

Found scavenging for food in the trash. Despite Ahmed's efforts to save it, the kitten was too sick and passed away after a few days.

Found beside her deceased mother. Although Ahmed cared for her, Hopi's weak immunity led to her eventual death.

A cat Ahmed loved deeply and spent a great deal of time with.

'Stole my childhood'

The young boy, who has been rescuing cats since the age of six, says that the war "stole [his] childhood". "It took away my right to learn, to play, and even to live in a safe home with my family."

The worsening conditions in Gaza mean that Ahmed often falls sick and struggles to find medicine. "Many nights, he goes to sleep hungry," his sister says.

Israeli restrictions on the entry of supplies into Gaza since the start of the war nearly two years ago have led to shortages of food and essential supplies, including medicine and fuel, which hospitals need to power their generators.

The boy, however, keeps hope alive through gardening. His account also features many videos of his farming endeavours. In a video shared with Khaleej Times, the young child can be seen carrying a cat and saying that as soon as the water returns, he will plant seeds again and that he doesn't give up.

“I'm a kid... and I deserve to live,” he says.