Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region, Injure Woman
"At around 6:30 p.m., Russian troops fired artillery at Molodizhne in the Kherson community. The enemy attack partially destroyed a house where a 72-year-old local resident was staying. The elderly woman suffered concussion, explosive and closed head injuries," the report said.
It is noted that an ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.Read also: Russian army attacks Dnipro with missiles in morning, injuring three
As reported, on the morning of August 9, Russian troops attacked a bus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone. Two people were killed. Another 16 civilians were wounded and hospitalized, two of them in serious condition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment