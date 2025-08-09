Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region, Injure Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 6:30 p.m., Russian troops fired artillery at Molodizhne in the Kherson community. The enemy attack partially destroyed a house where a 72-year-old local resident was staying. The elderly woman suffered concussion, explosive and closed head injuries," the report said.

It is noted that an ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.

Russian army attackswith missiles in morning, injuring three

As reported, on the morning of August 9, Russian troops attacked a bus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone. Two people were killed. Another 16 civilians were wounded and hospitalized, two of them in serious condition.