Al-Azhar: Israel's Decision To Reoccupy Gaza Is Ineradicable Stigma Of Shame
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Egypt's largest Islamic scientific institution, strongly denounced the recent decision of "the brutal Israeli occupation authorities" to take full control of Gaza Strip.
The move represents "an ineradicable stigma of shame for the international institutions that failed to stand up against such brutality," a press release from the Sheikhdom of Al-Azhar said on Saturday.
"It gives yet another evidence that the occupation authorities are only after eradicating the existence of Palestine from the world map and swallowing up the remaining parts of its territories by means of weapon and terrorism," according to the statement.
The Israeli occupation authorities insist on committing more atrocities against the Palestinian people - the owners of land, the statement pointed out.
Al-Azhar urged putting an end to the Israeli occupation's policy of thuggery and violence which pays no heed to the international laws, conventions or UN resolutions.
It called on all Arab, Islamic and international institutions to apply more political, diplomatic and legal pressures on the Israeli occupation entity to end the big catastrophe in the Palestinian territories.
The ongoing chaos and unprecedented disaster, which risk dragging the entire region to abyss, require a firm stand from the international community, it added. (end)
