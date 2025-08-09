A Planetary Alignment Will Be Visible In Panama This Sunday August 10Th

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama): Astronomy and space science enthusiasts will have a special date with the Panamanian sky during the early hours of Sunday, August 10, when an exceptional planetary alignment will offer a spectacle visible throughout the country. The astronomical phenomenon will be observable just before dawn and has a particular characteristic that makes it especially attractive: Venus, known as“the morning star,” will appear closer to Earth than usual, an event that will not occur again in this way until February of next year. Venus, currently rising around 4:00 or 4:30 a.m. will be the star of the celestial spectacle.

Observers looking east, at sunrise, will easily be able to identify this bright“star,” which has been particularly visible these past few weeks. Jupiter will appear next to Venus, while closer to the horizon, Mercury will be visible, completing an alignment that promises to be memorable for those who venture out early. To fully enjoy this astronomical event, experts recommend using star chart apps, with“Estelares” being one of the most recommended due to its excellent reviews. The best places for observing are those that meet three key characteristics:



Minimal light pollution

Absence of obstacles such as mountains or trees Completely clear sky.