A Planetary Alignment Will Be Visible In Panama This Sunday August 10Th -
Observers looking east, at sunrise, will easily be able to identify this bright“star,” which has been particularly visible these past few weeks. Jupiter will appear next to Venus, while closer to the horizon, Mercury will be visible, completing an alignment that promises to be memorable for those who venture out early. To fully enjoy this astronomical event, experts recommend using star chart apps, with“Estelares” being one of the most recommended due to its excellent reviews. The best places for observing are those that meet three key characteristics:
-
Minimal light pollution
Absence of obstacles such as mountains or trees
Completely clear sky.
