Changes May Occur Such As Changing The Construction Starting Point For The Panama-David Train

During the discussion, Faarup explained that the first phase will extend from Albrook to Divisa, while the Panama Pacific branch will be built in a new phase via an access road, representing a savings of at least B/.700 million in investment. This first phase includes approximately 2.05 kilometers from Albrook to the West via a fifth bridge over the Canal, with the first 8 of 14 stations featuring the Divisa station as the main component of the logistics and agro-industrial cargo hub. “The construction of the railroad will improve the standard of living for all Panamanians and generate confidence in private enterprise, even though the economic and structural model is under constant review,” he added.
Together with the engineering and architecture professionals who attended the discussion, Faarup presented a clear vision of the project and the positive impact it will have on the communities in each of the provinces where the stations will be located, which will improve the quality of life as a meeting point for community development. Members of the Panamanian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture and sociologists participated in the panel, sharing the project's strengths from an economic and employment perspective, as well as the country's historic debt to developing a project that unites all provinces.
Faarup shared the project's progress with the Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects
PANAMA–DAVID TRAIN: FIRST SECTION CONFIRMED
The historic Panama–David railway project is set to begin with the 205-kilometer, eight-station Albrook–Divisa section, crossing the Canal via the fifth bridge, but they have mentioned to be open for changes.
Key Points:
Divisa will be a strategic hub for agricultural logistics. Connection with Panama Pacifico in a later phase, saving $700 million. Positive impact on the economy, employment and regional development. Henry Faarup, Secretary of the Railways, presented the progress to the SPIA, emphasizing that the economic model is still under review. The project seeks to improve quality of life, enhance logistics, and generate confidence in private investment.
