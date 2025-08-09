Changes May Occur Such As Changing The Construction Starting Point For The Panama-David Train

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Railway Secretary Henry Faarup emphasized that the economic and structural model for this megaproject, which will cover 486 kilometers of the Panama-David-Frontera line, is under constant review. In this regard, the engineer announced that some changes may occur to what has already been mentioned, such as the location where the work will begin. “Changes can be made, such as changing where we start the work,” Faarup emphasized. The engineer highlighted the project's main potential to members of the Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects (SPIA) and cleared up doubts about the investment, the route, and strategies as a logistics corridor.

During the discussion, Faarup explained that the first phase will extend from Albrook to Divisa, while the Panama Pacific branch will be built in a new phase via an access road, representing a savings of at least B/.700 million in investment. This first phase includes approximately 2.05 kilometers from Albrook to the West via a fifth bridge over the Canal, with the first 8 of 14 stations featuring the Divisa station as the main component of the logistics and agro-industrial cargo hub. “The construction of the railroad will improve the standard of living for all Panamanians and generate confidence in private enterprise, even though the economic and structural model is under constant review,” he added.

Together with the engineering and architecture professionals who attended the discussion, Faarup presented a clear vision of the project and the positive impact it will have on the communities in each of the provinces where the stations will be located, which will improve the quality of life as a meeting point for community development. Members of the Panamanian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture and sociologists participated in the panel, sharing the project's strengths from an economic and employment perspective, as well as the country's historic debt to developing a project that unites all provinces.

Faarup shared the project's progress with the Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects

