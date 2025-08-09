Moi Arrests Five For Smuggling And Trafficking Unlicensed Firearms Inside Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior's Criminal Investigation Department has arrested five suspects - including two citizens - for their involvement in the smuggling and illicit trafficking of firearms within the country.

This specific security operation came after receiving reliable information that the suspects were engaged in criminal activity related to the smuggling and illicit trafficking of firearms.

In light of this, the competent authorities initiated procedures for collecting and analyzing information to identify the suspects.

Through intensified investigation, inquiry, and close monitoring, and after confirming the involvement of all parties, a raid was carried out which resulted in the arrest of the members of the criminal network.

A variety of firearms were found in their possession.

The seized items have been confiscated in accordance with the applicable legal procedures, and they, along with the suspects, have been referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures followed in this matter.

MoI affirmed that it will not be lenient in taking all legal and security measures necessary to protect society, and that it will continue its efforts to track down anyone who is tempted to disrupt security through the possession or trade of unlicensed firearms, considering these as serious crimes punishable by law and exposing their perpetrators to criminal liability.