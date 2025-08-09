NCV Custom Wine Rooms Launches New Service For Homeowners Whose Builder Is Building The Climate-Controlled Wine Feature

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NCV is excited to announce a consulting service for collectors building a new home and whose builder is in-charge of the climate-controlled wine feature.

- Jost LunstrothHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NCV Custom Wine Rooms Launches New Service for Homeowners Building a Wine Room with Their HomebuilderNCV Custom Wine Rooms (NCV) is excited to announce a new consulting service tailored for homeowners building a custom home that includes a wine room overseen by their homebuilder.A properly built, climate-controlled wine room requires the careful coordination of multiple technical and creative components-from the thermal barrier to the cooling systems and finally the design aesthetics. When these rooms are constructed solely under the direction of a general contractor, critical details are often overlooked, and specialized wine room expertise is rarely part of the process.“People building a custom home typically engage architects and interior designers to ensure every detail is thoughtfully planned,” said Jost Lunstroth of NCV.“The wine room deserves that same level of attention. Without it, the space may look unpolished-or worse, suffer from costly functional failures. We get calls every week about wine rooms that were improperly built, and most were completed under the supervision of a homebuilder unfamiliar with proper wine room construction.”NCV's new homeowner consulting service ensures a comprehensive approach to design and execution. The service is available in greater Houston and the Hill Country. The offering includes virtual or in-person meetings, detailed plan reviews, and on-site construction inspections-giving homeowners the expert oversight they need to avoid common pitfalls."We get a lot of service calls for problems with the wine room refrigeration system and frequently, the problem is the construction of the room. It's quickly obvious that multiple mistakes were made in the design and construction of the entire space so the solution is more than replacing or repairing the refrigeration system," said Lee Kurtas, of High Performance Home Systems , a Houston HVAC & Insulation company that specializes in home performance.NCV specializes in turn-key custom wine rooms and created this consulting service to support clients who, for a variety of reasons, choose to have their homebuilder manage the wine room construction.“Jost built my wine room turn-key in Houston years ago and offered this service when I called him for my new home in the Austin area. He reviewed the work of my builders sub's, reviewed the design plans with my decorator, and made sure the refrigeration and insulation were designed and installed correctly. He found a local HVAC company with wine room experience to install and support the system,” said Christopher H., a Houston area attorney building a new home outside of Austin.“I wanted him to do the room turn-key but it just made more sense for both of us to go with the consulting service.”“Our two offerings-full-service construction or homeowner representation- give clients options,” said Lunstroth.“Our mission is simple: to make sure every client ends up with a wine room that is both beautifully designed and technically sound.”About NCV Custom Wine Rooms - NCV designs and builds award winning custom wine features in greater Houston, the Hill Country and Cabo San Lucas. They also diagnose and repair defective wine rooms in the greater Houston area.

