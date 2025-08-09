Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Er Rashid's Party Holds Protest Demanding His Immediate Release From Jail

2025-08-09 08:12:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) held a protest here on Saturday, demanding the immediate release of its chief and Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, from jail.

Leaders and workers of the AIP, led by party MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, assembled near the Sangarmal Complex here and demanded the immediate release of Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the MP from north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

The protestors, who held placards and banners, raised slogans calling for Rashid's release. They also called for the release of other political detainees.

The MP, currently lodged in New Delhi's Tihar jail, was arrested by the NIA in connection with a terror funding case in 2019.

The protestors tried to move towards the Lal Chowk city centre, but were stopped by a posse of police who did not allow the AIP protestors to move out.

Speaking to reporters, Ahmad, who represents north Kashmir's Langate assembly segment, appealed to all political parties to raise their voice to demand the release of political prisoners who have been languishing in different jails of the country.

