Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qurtuba Mosque Reopens After Fire That Left Some Damage


2025-08-09 08:08:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Spanish authorities have reopened the historic Qurtuba (Cordaba) Mosque following a fire that inflicted damage, the official Spanish Television said.
The television station quoted unidentified local sources as saying that the accident had taken place due to a fire in an electrical sweeping machine. It broke out at 9 p.m. and was put out in three hours. However, firemen remained at the site until dawn to ensure that flames would not recur.
Cordoba Dean Jose Maria Bellido, also cited by the official television, indicated that the accident could have been catastrophic had the fire squads failed to scramble and contain the flames.
The damage happened in the eastern section of the mosque and did not spread to the part that dates back to the 8th AD century and contains the most valuable relics, he said.
It was the third fire at the old mosque after the May 1910 and the July 2001 blazes. The latest one scorched a large number of documents.
Qurtuba Mosque was built in 783 AD after the Islamic conquer of Andalusia. It was converted into a Cathedral following Christian forces' takeover of the country. (end)
hnd


MENAFN09082025000071011013ID1109906496

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search