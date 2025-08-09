403
China Unveils World’s First 4S Store for Humanoid Robots
(MENAFN) On Friday, China unveiled the world’s first 4S store exclusively dedicated to humanoid and intelligent robots, named Robot Mall, coinciding with the opening of the 10th World Robot Conference in Beijing.
Situated in a robotics industrial park in Yizhuang, the four-story retail hub features over 50 robots spanning seven primary categories such as medical, industrial, bionic, and humanoid, media reported.
The store adopts the comprehensive "4S" framework—Sales, Spare parts, Service, Survey—providing end-to-end support from purchase to maintenance and customer feedback.
Among the exhibits are dancing robotic dogs, humanoid robots dispensing traditional Chinese medicine, and machines capable of flipping pancakes, brewing coffee, shooting basketballs, painting, and navigating obstacle courses. Notably, a replica of Albert Einstein is also on display.
This launch coincides with the 2025 World Robot Conference, running from August 8 to 12, which is showcasing over 1,500 robotic products, including 100 new releases from more than 200 domestic and international firms.
