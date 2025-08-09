Team India's WTC Points At Stake Despite Thrilling Win In The Oval Decider, Reason Explained

As Team India concluded their 45-day Test tour of England with a memorable 2-2 series draw following a thrilling six-run victory at the Oval in London, the Shubman Gill-led side is likely to lose valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points, which might affect their chances of qualifying directly for the final.

Heading into the final day, the Oval Decider was hanging in the balance with England needing 35 runs to chase down the 374-run target and clinch the series 3-1, and India, on the other hand, were four wickets away from victory and leveling the series. However, visitors managed to pull off a dramatic victory to deny England a Test series win.

On the final day, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared four wickets, with the former completing his second fifer of the series, to help Team India bundle out the hosts for 367 and secure a thrilling six-run win, leveling the series 2-2.

India's WTC Points at Stake after referee's slow over-rate warning

Team India might have won the Oval Decider, which resulted in the 2-2 series draw, but the visitors might be docked crucial WTC points for their slow over-rate on the fourth day of the series finale.

According to the report by Dainik Jagran, Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill, and the entire team management were discussing the strategy for the final day of the Oval Test when the match referee Jeff Crowe sent a message to Team India that they were six overs behind the scheduled time. If visitors were unable to improve their over-rate, then they would be penalised four points.

We'll win some, we'll lose some.... but we'll NEVER surrender! 🇮🇳 Well done boys! twitter/lZ5pk4C4A5

- Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 4, 2025

Following the warning from the match referee, Gautam Gambhir had another strategic meeting, where it was discussed that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar should be put on both ends after Prasidh Krishna's first over bowling in order to improve the slow over-rate and avoid getting docked crucial WTC points.

On the final day of the Oval Decider, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took 9.2 overs to bundle out England for 367, but despite their efforts, Team India failed to make up the lost overs in time.

Gambhir and Gill chose to ignore for victory

Despite a warning from the match referee about their slow over-rate, Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill reportedly chose to prioritize the match situation rather than speeding up, focusing on securing the historic win rather than avoiding the penalty.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Gautam Gambhir took a bold stand, stating that he does not mind losing the WTC points as the victory was more important for Team India.

“I don't care about the over rate. If we lose four points, so be it. We are playing to win.” India's head coach reportedly said.

India's upcoming Test series in WTC 2025-27 cycle:2 Tests Vs West Indies (Oct 2025).2 Tests Vs South Africa (Nov 2025).2 Tests Vs Sri Lanka (Jul 2026).2 Tests Vs New Zealand (Nov 2026).5 Tests Vs Australia (Jan 2027). twitter/VGOt9oOCmQ

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 6, 2025

Following the Oval Decider victory and the series draw, Team India moved to third spot with 28 points and has 46.67% PCT (Points Percentage). However, the possible deduction of four points for the slow over-rate could dent their chances of direct WTC final qualification.