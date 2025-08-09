Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Canadian PM Mark Carney Slams Israel's Gaza Takeover Plan


Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has criticised Israel's proposed Gaza takeover plan, calling it 'wrong' and warning it could risk the lives of hostages. His remarks come amid heightened global concern over the safety of captives and the humanitarian impact of ongoing conflict.

