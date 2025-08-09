403
Singapore Reports Sharp Increase in Chikungunya Cases
(MENAFN) Mosquito-borne chikungunya virus infections are escalating rapidly, with Singapore reporting a sharp increase in cases this year. The city-state has recorded 17 cases from January through August 2, more than doubling the eight cases reported in the same period in 2024, according to media, which cited data from the Communicable Diseases Agency.
“This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15,” the report stated.
The outbreak is largely concentrated in southern China’s Guangdong province, particularly in Foshan City, where local health officials have confirmed over 7,000 infections, according to Chinese state media. Additional cases have also been reported in Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Most of the infected individuals in Singapore have a travel history to “affected areas,” though specific locations have not been disclosed.
The chikungunya virus spreads through bites from infected mosquitoes. Typical symptoms include fever and joint pain, as outlined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the illness is seldom fatal, newborns, the elderly, and immunocompromised persons remain at elevated risk.
In response to the outbreak, some regions have mandated that individuals purchasing fever and pain relief medications must register, while authorities elsewhere have adopted preventative measures to limit transmission.
“Mosquitoes spread the virus that causes chikungunya,” the CDC emphasized, urging the public to “practice enhanced precautions.”
In light of the situation, the CDC has issued a Level 2 travel health alert for affected areas, signaling moderate risk and advising travelers to take extra care to avoid mosquito bites.
