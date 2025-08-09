Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Confused' Ukrainians to meet supporters before Putin-Trump summit

2025-08-09 05:47:35
(MENAFN) The UK will host a high-level meeting this weekend with senior officials from the US, Ukraine, and European countries supporting Ukraine to align their positions ahead of the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska, Axios reports.

The gathering was requested by Ukrainian and European representatives after Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff briefed them on a proposed peace plan following his recent Moscow visit. However, officials in Kiev remain “confused” about the details of the agreement.

Trump mentioned the plan might involve a land swap, but Ukraine’s leadership insists its constitution forbids ceding territory. Additionally, questions persist over Zelensky’s legal authority to approve any treaty since his presidential term expired last year without a proper transfer of power—an issue Moscow highlights to challenge any agreement’s legitimacy.

European backers of Ukraine have expressed concern about being marginalized in the US-Russia negotiations, with voices like former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warning about the risks. Meanwhile, Moscow accuses NATO countries of fueling the conflict by arming Ukraine, and Zelensky has admitted Ukraine cannot retake certain Russian-held regions by force.

