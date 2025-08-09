These Tariffs Will Surely Affect Our Trade: Brazil's Ambassador To India As US Slaps 50 Pc Levy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Brazil. Commenting on the impact of the new trade measures in the current global climate, he said that these tariffs would affect Brazil's trade with a very traditional partner with whom "we have been developing strong links over 200 years of relations."

This statement comes as President Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total duty to 50 per cent - the highest among America's key trading partners. While India's elevated tariffs are linked to its continued import of oil from the Russian Federation, Brazil's inclusion in the list is reportedly tied to political developments back home.

Speaking to IANS, Da Nobrega said,“These tariffs will, of course, affect our trade with a very traditional partner with whom we have built strong links over 200 years. However, the Brazilian and American societies are deeply connected - through business, people, and culture - and those connections will persist.”

Reacting to the broader implications as the world - including Brazil and India -witnesses the imposition of a 50 per cent US tariff, Da Nobrega recalled a significant conversation between Brazilian President Lula and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Well, I think the comments were made by President Lula when he called the Honourable Prime Minister Modi. They spoke for over an hour about the prospects of our bilateral relations against this economically uncertain backdrop. The global trade outlook has become unpredictable due to these unilateral measures.

"So, the focus of their conversation was how we can transform these challenges into new opportunities for strengthening our bilateral relations. Just a month ago, there was a state visit by your Prime Minister to Brazil, during which the two leaders charted a very concrete course for our economic relations for the next decade,” he said.

Addressing the matter of response to the US levy, particularly in agriculture, Da Nobrega emphasised collaboration over retaliation.

“I think we are not talking about replying to a country. What we have discussed is how India and Brazil can work more closely together to ensure economic growth and resilience in this unpredictable geopolitical environment. It's about finding new ways to reinforce our partnership.”

When asked what Brazil would do if US President Trump does not engage on rolling back tariffs, Da Nobrega stressed Brazil's readiness for dialogue, but with limits.

“Well, we are always open to negotiations - to a certain limit - in the sense that our sovereignty is not up for negotiation. This is very clear. But, of course, we are open to dealing with the United States when it comes to the economic aspects of its actions towards Brazil. So yes, we are open to negotiations, but there are certain things that are not negotiable,” he asserted.

Regarding reports that President Lula urged the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to review the US tariff action, Da Nobrega reaffirmed Brazil's commitment to international law.

“Yes, Brazil has always stood for international law. WTO agreements and the multilateral trading system are integral to that framework. Brazil continues to emphasise the importance of multilateralism and respect for international law. That is why we submitted a formal declaration highlighting the violations of the multilateral trading system committed by the United States,” he told IANS.

When asked about Brazil's overall response to the US approach, the Ambassador noted that Brazil is still assessing the motivations behind the decision.

“We are still evaluating what could be the underlying reasons for this stance by the American government. But fundamentally, we are open to negotiation - as long as the tone and terms of dialogue reflect the importance of Brazil's economy and its global standing,” he said.